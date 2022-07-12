National

Coal and Mining Sectors Contributing Substantially to Nation Building – Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi  said that coal and mining sector in the country is playing a vital role in nation building and  towards self-reliance,  keeping  the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

 

Addressing the first ever orientation programme for Non-official Directors (NODs) of the CPSEs under the Ministry of Coal and Mines here today, the Minister said that NODs can play an important role to further improve the performance of the CPSEs. He added that coal and mining sectors are the biggest employment generating sectors. Shri Joshi said that the  present government is looking at optimal utilization of coal and mining sectors in nation building. The sectors are in a mode of transition to achieve higher production targets, he added.

 

Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Shri Raosaheb  Patil Danve, Secretary Ministry of Coal Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, senior officers of the Ministries  of Coal and Mines and NODs from subsidiary organizations attended the orientation programme.

