CNS Admiral R Hari Kumar addresses Future Leadership of Indian Armed Forces attending the 79 Staff Course at DSSC, Wellington

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar visited DSSC, Wellington on 28 March 2024 and addressed the Future Leadership of the Indian Armed Forces attending the 79 Staff Course. Chief of the Naval Staff shed light on the Maritime legacy of India and the importance of the country’s geography in establishing maritime character in the Indian Ocean Region. He highlighted the Indian Navy’s transformation into a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive, and Future-Proof force employing the tenets of Aatmanirbharta.

Admiral R Hari Kumar elaborated on some of the recently conducted operations by the Indian Navy, including anti-piracy missions. He dwelled upon the crucial role performed by the Navy in protecting India’s trade and other maritime interests. He also underscored the importance of jointness and integration within the Armed Forces to achieve national military objectives.