CM Naveen Pattanik thanks Centre for announcing free vaccinations for its countrymen

Bhubaneswar : Hours after, PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation today CM Naveen Pattanik thanked him for announcing free vaccination drive in states by Centre.

He shared his views on the social media platform.

“Every life is precious. No one is safe until every one is vaccinated. As a nation we stand united in this fight against #Covid19 pandemic. Thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for making vaccination a national mission, “ tweeted Pattanik.

Notably, PM said that no State govt of the country will have to spend anything on vaccine. Government of India will provide free vaccine to all the countrymen.