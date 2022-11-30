CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute the benefits of Tantya Mama Economic Welfare Scheme in Indore

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that various government schemes like providing scholarship, assistance in studies and career counselling are being implemented for the youths to move ahead in life. Many youths have changed their lives by taking advantage of these schemes. These youths should share their experiences with the students in government programmes. This will provide inspiration and guidance to the students of the state. Conducting public welfare schemes on the martyrdom day of Jannayak Krantisurya Tantya Mama and providing help to people living in difficult circumstances to change their lives would be a true tribute to him. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the ongoing preparations for the programmes to be held in Indore on December 4 on Jananayak Krantisurya Tantya Mama Sacrifice Day at his residence office.

It was informed that programmes have been organised at Patalpani, Bhawarkua and Nehru Stadium in Indore on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Jannayak Tantya Mama. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will offer prayers at the Tantya Mama temple located at Patalpani and garland the statue there and address the gathering after planting trees. CM Shri Chouhan will also address the meeting after unveiling the Tantya Mama statue at Bhawarkua.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will also interact with the beneficiaries of Tantya Mama Economic Welfare Scheme after distributing benefits to them in the programme to be held at Nehru Stadium. Beneficiaries of Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Dewas and Ratlam, along with Indore, will participate in the programme. Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation Chairman Shri Sawan Sonkar, Principal Secretary Scheduled Castes Welfare, Tribal Affairs Smt. Pallavi Jain Govil and other officers were present.