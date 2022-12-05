CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will dedicate Panchkarma Super Specialty Centre and Auditorium on Tuesday

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will dedicate the Panchkarma Super Specialty and Wellness Centre on Tuesday, December 6 at 10 am in the premises of Pt. Khushi Lal Sharma Government Ayurveda Institute. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will also dedicate the Silver Jubilee Auditorium building of Ayurveda Institute on this occasion.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will also lay the foundation stone of the academic building of the institute and office building of the Madhya Pradesh Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicine and Naturopathy Board in the programme. Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shri Ramkishore (Nano) Kawre, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Housing Board Chairman Shri Ashutosh Tiwari and MLA South-West Bhopal Shri P.C. Sharma will also be present. Silver Jubilee Auditorium is located at Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government Institute of Ayurveda Science Hills, Behind MANIT, Kolar Nehru Nagar Road.

Minister of State for AYUSH conducted surprise inspection

Minister of State for AYUSH Shri Kawre inspected the Silver Jubilee Auditorium building on Monday. The auditorium has a seating capacity of 500 persons. Besides, modern equipments of electricity and sound have been used. Shri Kawre inspected the newly constructed 50 bedded Panchkarma Super Specialty and Wellness Centre built in collaboration with the Central Government’s National AYUSH Mission. This centre has been completed at a cost of 9 crores.

This centre has the facility of personalized medicine, Ayurveda diet, yoga and meditation, physiotherapy and rehabilitation along with Panchkarma. Along with this, the centre will also have the facility of Ayurveda’s special pulse test, natural test, modern lab test, sonography and CT scan.