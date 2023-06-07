CM Odisha, The State Medical and Health Services release appointment letters to newly recruited medical officers

CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, The State Medical and Health Services (OMHS) has issued appointment letters to a record number of 1,205 newly recruited medical officers. The Chief Minister congratulated all and asked them to serve with sincerity and empathy.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efficiency of the people of the state and the state administration for the rescue and medical operations undertaken after the Bahanga train accident in Balasore. The Chief Minister also spoke about the important role of #5T in monitoring the situation and providing timely results.

Speaking to the new Medical Officers, Divisional Secretary Mr. VK Pandian mentioned the significance of the ‘Recruitment Festival’. In addition, the secretary also talked about the changes in the state and how Odisha has managed to set an example in every situation.