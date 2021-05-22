CM Jai Ram Thakur flags off consignments of life saving equipments for Covid-19

Shimla:

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today virtually flagged off two truckloads of consignments of life saving equipments for Covid-19 donated by Captain Sonika Prashar and Captain Sanjay Prashar, Managing Director of VR Maritime Services Private Ltd. for the State from Shimla.



While addressing the occasion, Chief Minister thanked Captain Sonika Prashar and Captain Sanjay Prashar for this philanthropic act. He said that the contributions made by them would help the State Government in fighting the covid-19 pandemic in the State. He said that several philanthropists have come forward to help the State Government in providing better services to the society.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was laying special stress on capacity building to fight this pandemic. He said that the Government has succeeded in increasing the bed capacity from existing 1200 to about 5000. He said that the Centre Government has also increased the quota of oxygen from 15 MT to 30 MT for the State and now Government has urged the Union Government to it increase further to 40 MT.



Chief Minister said that the Government has also increased the availability of D-Type cylinders in the State from 2500 to 6000 and also succeeded in enhancing the storage capacity of oxygen by 25 MT. He said that similarly the number of ventilators available in the State has gone from about 50 to 600. He said that efforts were being made to increase bed capacity in Una district so as to cater to the needs of the patients. He said that additional capacity of 180 beds was being created at Pandoga which would be completed within a week.



He said that as many as 1800 patients in the district were under home isolation thus better mechanism was required for ensuring speedy recovery of those patients.



Jai Ram Thakur also appreciated the contributions made by Arogya Bharati and Sewa Bharati in fighting this pandemic. He also thanked Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur for providing helping hand to the State to effectively cope up with the situation.



Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar said that State has been effectively fighting the pandemic under leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He urged the people to come forward to help the Government in fighting the corona virus.



Deputy Commissioner Una Raghav Sharma while welcoming the Chief Minister apprised him about the Covid-19 situation in Una district.



Managing Director VR Maritime Services Private Ltd. Captain Sanjay Prashar said that this was the second consignment of life saving equipments donated by him for Kangra and Una districts. He said that consignment includes 1500 oximeters, 25 oxygen concentrators, 3200 PPE kits, 500 face shields, 10 oxygen cylinders, 15000 safety gloves, 1000 each N-95 and NRB Masks, 20000 surgical masks, 1600 litres sanitizers and other immunity boosting medicines.



Dr. Hemraj of Arogya Bharati also shared his views on the occasion.



Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was present at Shimla whereas Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and MLA Balbir Chaudhary joined the event virtually and Chairman 6th State Finance Commission Satpal Satti was present at Una.

