CII celebrates outstanding contribution of tech leaders towards innovation and Digital transformation

New Delhi : Confederation of India Industry (CII) announced the winners of the CIO Excellence Awards 2022 at a glittering ceremony attended by over 200 CIOs. The awards have been instituted by CII – Tata Communications Center for Digital Transformation (CDT) with Protiviti Member Firm for India, as the technical partners. This was the 1st edition of the CIO Excellence Awards which recognized the contribution made by CIOs as flag bearers of digital transformation which has enabled innovation and enhanced competitiveness of industry across sectors.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Mr. Vijay K Thadani, Chairman of the Jury and Vice Chairman and Managing Director – NIIT said, “The awards honour the CIOs who have demonstrated outstanding capabilities and exemplary achievements in the technology domain. They celebrate the commendable contribution of the CIOs to the growth of their organization, keeping pace with today’s rapidly changing tech and digital landscape”.

Dr Gulshan Rai, Former National Cybersecurity Coordinator Director General CERT-in, PMO, Govt. of India, in his address congratulated the winners and said that “ The CIO Awards have set a very high standard of evaluation and the competition was very high”. He further said “Entries for awards were so good that pre-stage screening became difficult and we have had to revise our choices because of the details presented by the participants from these organisations “

Nominations for the awards were received from CIOs across the country. After the initial assessment and screening of the submissions by CDT and Protiviti team, the recommendations were further evaluated by a Steering Committee comprising of CIOs from diverse industries. The final selection of awardees was made by a stellar jury comprising of Dr Gulshan Rai, Former National Cybersecurity Coordinator Director General CERT-in, Dr Kiran Karnik, Author, Columnist, Former President – NASSCOM, Ms Aruna Sundarajan, Former Secretary Telecom, GoI and Mr Sunil Chandiramani, Chairman – Sapphire Foods, Founder & CEO NYKA Advisory Services along with Chairman of the Jury Mr Vijay Thadani.

This year’s CIO award winners represent diverse set of enterprises who have displayed exemplary capabilities and achievements.

List of Award Winners for the various categories are as under :-

Sector Recognition as CIO of the Year –

Mr Jitendra Singh, JK Cement – Manufacturing

Ms Varundeep Kaur, Spice Money – BFSI & Fintech

Mr Gary Mathapati, Crompton Greaves – Consumer Products

Mr Munender Soperna, Dr Lal Pathlabs – Healthcare & Life Science

Mr Hitesh Singla, Square Yards – Real Estate & Infra

Mr Pijush Gupta, Adani Electricity – Energy & Utilities

Mr Anand Vaitheeswaran, L&T Technology Services – Technology

Mr Raj Mohan Srinivasan, Sony Pictures Networks India – Media, Entertainment & Communications