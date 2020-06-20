CII Bhubaneswar Chapter today organised a Webinar on Green Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With COVID 19 spreading rapidly, government across the world are coming up with solutions that can help humanity prevail through these testing times. Against this backdrop Confederation of Indian Industry Bhubaneswar Chapter today organised a Webinar on Green Odisha in presence of Senior Bureaucrats, Speakers from Renewable Energy Industries, Green Building Experts and Town Planners.

The Green Odisha webinar was organized through Cisco Webex virtual platform under the banner of Green Odisha “Renewable Purchase Obligation”.

The inaugural session was inaugurated by Mr Rajiv Kumar, Chairman, CII Odisha State Council, VP [KPO], Tata Steel Ltd and moderated by Mr. K S Venkatgiri, Executive Director, CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre.

This session was an excellent insight on the importance of Renewable Energy for the environment and it was graced by Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon’ble Minister: Home, Energy, Industries & MSME, Govt. of Odisha; Dr. Saurabh Garg, Principal Secretary: Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Dept., CMD: GRIDCO and OPTCL; Mr. Dinesh D Jagdale, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India and Mr. Dr. Chetan Singh Solanki, Professor: Dept. of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay. The Vote of Thanks for the session was given by Mr Manoj Kar, Chairman, CII IGBC Bhubaneshwar Chapter and Director, SJ Developers Pvt Ltd.

The initial technical session was moderated by Mr Sanjay Kr. Vasudevan, Convenor, CII Odisha Energy & Environment Panel and Executive Director, South East Region Pipelines: IOCL. The session was focussed on how to achieve the RPO commitment of Odisha state by adopting renewable adoption and set an example to other states.

This session was graced by Mr. Ashok Choudhury, Jt. Director [Tech.]: OREDA, Mr. Sunil Kishorepuria, MD: Sagar Business Pvt Ltd, Dr. Avishek Kumar, CEO: V Flow Tech Pte Ltd, Mr. Mmd. Zeyauddin, Head [Power Sales & RE initiatives], Aluminium & Power Division, Vedanta Ltd and Mr. Debatosh Sahu, Principal Architect, Espace.

The concluding technical session was moderated by Mr Manoj Kar, Chairman, CII IGBC Bhubaneshwar Chapter and Director, SJ Developers Pvt Ltd. The session was focussed on diversifying to Renewable Entreprenuership.

This session was graced by Mr. Tanuj Mohanty, Promoter: MGM Green Energy Ltd, Sri Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman: Topaz Solar Pvt Ltd, Mr. Chandrasekhar Mishra, MD: Crux Power Pvt Ltd and Mr Prashant Panigrahi, Co Convenor, CII Odisha Energy & Environment Panel and Director, Gayatri Solar Pvt Ltd.

Through these sessions the CII Odisha has touch based to the target audience of 5 Eastern States i.e. Odisha, West – Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar etc.

The concluding remark for the session was given by Mr Prashant Panigrahi, Co Convenor, CII Odisha Energy & Environment Panel and Director, Gayatri Solar Pvt Ltd.

