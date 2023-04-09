Chief of Defence Staff visits forward areas in North Bengal & HQs Trishakti Corps of Indian Army

Kolkata: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited Air Force Station and forward areas in North Bengal along with GOC, Trishakti Corps on April 08 & 09, 2023. He reviewed the progress of infrastructure development and operational & logistics preparedness in the area. The CDS also interacted with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their high morale and professionalism.

General Anil Chauhan also visited the Headquarters of Trishakti Corps at Sukna where he was briefed on the operational situation along the Northern borders in Sikkim. He commended the formation for ensuring force preservation while also reaching out to assist the civil administration and local population in times of natural disasters like the recent avalanche in East Sikkim.

The CDS asked the formation to focus on training hard and remain vigilant at all times. He also emphasised that soldiers must keep themselves abreast with latest trends in information technology, emerging cyber threats and counter measures.