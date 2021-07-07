Chief Minister of Punjab condoles demise of former DGP Mohd. Izhar Alam

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condoled the sad demise of former DGP Mohd. Izhar Alam (72), who passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Mohali this morning. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.



In a condolence message the Chief Minister said, “I am saddened to learn about the death of Mohd. Izhar Alam, who also served as Chairman, Punjab Wakf Board.”



Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, relatives and friends, the Chief Minister also prayed to the Almighty to grant enough strength to bear this irreparable loss in this hour of grief and eternal peace to the departed soul.

