Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged the Central Government to include more than 160 proposals of the state in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list of Odisha.

In a letter to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Patnaik said since 1978 onwards, the state government has recommended the centre to include more than 160 communities of the state in the ST list of Odisha with the approval of the Tribes Advisory Council, which is yet to be done.