New Delhi : External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar will be visiting the United States of America from 18-28 September 2022.

2. During his visit to New York from 18 to 24 September, EAM will be leading the India delegation for the High Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The theme of 77th UNGA is “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”.

3. In keeping with India’s strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, EAM will be hosting a Ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany), as well as participating at the High Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on “Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council”. The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

4. To commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, EAM would be addressing a special event “[email protected]: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” on 24 September, which would highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation. The event is expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA, along with Foreign Ministers of several member states, and the UNDP Administrator.

5. During the visit, EAM would also be participating in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, IBSA, BRICS, India – Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC, India-CARICOM and other trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia. He will also have bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of the G20 and UNSC member states, amongst others.

6. EAM’s address at the High Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled in the forenoon of 24 September.

7. During the visit, EAM will also be meeting with the UN Secretary General H.E. Mr. António Guterres and the 77th PGA H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi.

8. Upon completion of the 77th UNGA related engagements, EAM will visit Washington D.C. from 25-28 September for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior members of the U.S. Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on S&T and interaction with the Indian Diaspora. EAM’s visit would enable a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership.