Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur express condolences with family members of late Parveen Sharma

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited the house of Vice Chairman of HIMUDA and former Minister Parveen Sharma who passed away at Amb in Una district and expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family members. Parveen Sharma died at his native place on 4th of last month.

He prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar and MLA Balbir Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.