Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel names the State Police Academy after Nation’s great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel named the State Police Training Academy at Chandkuri after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose today, on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary , at a function held at his residence office.

On the occasion, Chief Minister said that today the entire nation is commemorating the contributions of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and paying him tribute. We will remember Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose throughout the year on his 125th birth anniversary.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose took the path of armed struggle for the independence of the country. He travelled across the world and founded Azad Hind Fauj. Mr. Baghel said that the trainee police officers in the Police Academy would be inspired to follow the ideals of Netaji.

Director General of Police Mr. DM Awasthi said that a life-size statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would be set up by the Chief of the State Police Academy. On this occasion, trainee officers of Police Academy also joined the program online. The program was chaired by Mr. Amarjeet Bhagat, Minister for Planning, Economic and Statistics. Advisers to the Chief Minister, Mr. Pradeep Sharma, Mr. Vinod Verma, Mr. Ruchir Garg and Mr. Rajesh Tiwari, Deputy Chairman of State Planning Commission Mr. Ajay Singh, Commissioner of Agricultural Production and Secretary Dr. M. Geeta, Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Dr. S. K. Patil was also present.