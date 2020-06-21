Chhattisgarh Chief Minister demands inclusion of Chhattisgarh in ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan’, writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate inclusion of Chhattisgarh districts in the recently launched “Garib Kalyaan Rojgar Yojana”.

In his letter to the prime minister, the chief minister said that Chhattisgarh’s neighbouring states – Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha have been include in the ‘Garib Kalyaan Rojgar Yojana’ whereas Chhattisgarh has been excluded despite having similarities in terms of geographical, economical and social scenario with these states.

Mr Baghel said that to provide livelihood opportunities to the migrant workers, the Government of India has launched ‘Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan’ from Khagaria district of Bihar on June 20 in 116 districts of 6 states of the country. The states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Orissa have been included. But Chhattisgarh has not been included in the scheme.

He said that by incorporating all the districts of Chhattisgarh in the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan’, all the migrant laborers of the state will get employment and self-employment opportunities according to their interest and skills for earning.

The chief minister said that the entire nation is badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Labourers, who earn their livelihood on daily basis, are the most affected due to the crisis. Migrant labourers have returned to their home states as employment avenues have shut in places where they had gone for jobs. So far, over 5 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Chhattisgarh and the number is still increasing.

He further wrote that about three-fourths of the state is extremely backward and forest area, where about 80 percent of the state’s population is SC/ST and OBC. About 90 per cent of the total population of Chhattisgarh depends on agriculture and labour work for livelihood comprising unorganized sector, agricultural labourers and marginalized farmers. Bastar and Sarguja division of Chhattisgarh are tribal-dominated and there are also 10 aspirational districts in the state.

There is a sense of despair among the poor, agricultural laborers, migrant laborers and marginal farmers as Chhattisgarh is not included in ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan’, he said and added that providing immediate employment to the migrant workers returning to the state from above point of view, as well as to the laborers residing in the state is of prime importance.

The Chief Minister has requested that all the districts of Chhattisgarh state be immediately included in the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan’ so that employment and self-employment of all migrant laborers of the state according to their interest and skills for earning a living May have opportunities. The Chief Minister has expressed confidence that a quick decision will be taken in this regard for the benefit of migrant laborers of the state.

