Chaturdha Murati Return To Abode After 9-Day Sojourn at Gundicha Temple; BahudaJatra’ concludes

Puri: Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra & Lord Jagannath return to Srimandir on Bahuda Yatra. Auspicious Bahuda Jatra (Return Journey) of Lord Shree Jagannath has been observed peacefully today. State Government ensured necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival, strictly following COVID-19 protocol. Taladhwaja, the chariot of Lord Balabhadra was drawn on Badadanda and reached Singha Dwar (Lion’s Gate) at 2.45 PM today. Similarly, Devadalana, the Chariot of Devi Subhadra and Nandighosh, the Chariot of Lord Jagannath reached Singha Dwar (Lion’s Gate) at 3.05 PM and 4.35 PM respectively.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his best wishes and compliments to all on the auspicious occasion of Bahuda Jatra of Lord Shree Jagannath. Saying that present difficult situation will go away soon with infinite blessings of the Trinity, Chief Minister wished prosperous life of all and progress of our State.

