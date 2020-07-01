DM & Collector Sundargarh took stock of developments at Sundargarh Municipality

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District Magistrate Nikhil Pavan Kalyan visited wards 1, 2 and 3 of the Sundargarh Municipality today and discussed about the various problems in the wards with the locals such as water supply, road construction, electric connection and drainage system. He instructed the concerned officials to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

The district magistrate has directed the executive officer, Sundargarh Municipality, to solve the problems of the Anganwadi Center in Rani Bagicha and to build a bridge on the river passing through ward no. 1. He also instructed to repair the road from Rani Bagicha to Mahadev Pada through the Ph.D. pump house. In Ward No. 3, the construction of toilets and water treatment plant has been praised by the Collector.

During the visit of the District Magistrate, Deputy District Magistrate Abhimanyu Behera, Tahsildar Sadar, Yogeshwar Bhoi, Executive Officer of Sundargarh Municipality Ashok Kumar Mishra, Executive Engineer of WESCO, SDO, PWD, SDO PHED were present.

