New Delhi: Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.

Charanjit Singh Channi is set to be the new Punjab CM. This was informed by the Harish Rawat.

Charanjit Singh Channi is a three-time MLA and the first Dalit chief minister of the state. With a clean political record, Channi has also been the former leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly. Currently, he is the technical education minister of the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet.