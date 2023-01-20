Changing the World, One Innovation at a Time

For LG, 2022 was a defining year for its unwavering journey towards sustainability after the company successfully redirected its focus to collaborations for a greater collective impact through its global innovation challenge, the LIFE’S GOOD AWARD.

Innovators hailing from all four corners of the globe answered LG’s call with creativity, passion and a drive to make sure Life’s Good, with novel solutions that bring much-needed hope of a brighter future for people and the planet. Among the countless game-changing ideas submitted, the best four were selected to be presented at the LIFE’S GOOD AWARD Conference held in January, in what would be the grand finale.

(From left to right) Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center, CTO Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon and CSO Lee Sam-soo

With innovation at its core, it was only fitting that LG Sciencepark, the company’s immense innovation hub based in Magok (South Korea), was chosen to host the conference. The four finalists joined the judging panel of respected scholars and LG executives to give their final pitches that would determine which award they would be taking home. But this was by no means a closed event, as the public was warmly invited to tune into the conference’s afternoon events.

Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center

The day kicked off with a presentation from each team and the judging panel gave valuable feedback and asked questions based on the solution’s impact, innovation and sustainability. And finally, the moment everyone had waited for; the announcement of who would be receiving what prize at the awards ceremony held later that day.

Public attendees interested in LG’s latest sustainability efforts were greeted to the park by a special exhibition booth providing an interesting overview of each top-four solution, as well as a look into LG’s most notable products promoting environmental sustainability and accessibility.

The ‘Dot pad,’ Dot Incorporation’s tactile graphic display, was one of them. Featuring 2,400 braille pins/dots which move up and down to convert information, this device gave visitors the opportunity to experience how the visually impaired ‘see’ the world through their fingertips.

Next up was Day1Lab’s alternative plastic solution which promotes its vision of a green Earth devoid of all harmful microplastic waste. This exhibit was set up to clearly demonstrate how carbohydrate complex materials degrade naturally in freshwater and earth, as to not harm the planet’s beautiful and diverse ecosystems.

Similarly, SOLUTUM presented an alternative plastic solution which degrades naturally in freshwater without toxic residue. Attendees were eager to see the eco-friendly material close up, especially as it’s expected to be featured in consumer products soon in partnership with a leading beverage brand.

Water desalination was the key initiative outlined in NONA Technologies’ exhibit. It’s here where onlookers could discover how a desalination solution that removes minerals from raw water completely changes the outlook of agriculture and water-deprived communities over the world.

Professor Christopher Marquis, a professor at Cambridge Judge Business School

Following this exclusive tour of the winning solutions, everyone gathered for the long-awaited awards ceremony. But before the awards were handed out, a welcoming address by LG, special lectures from presiding professors and speeches from the winning teams were conducted, a perfect example of how businesses, scholars and innovators can come together as one for a better world.

(From left to right) Dot Inc.’s Ki Kwang Sung, CSO Lee Sam-soo and Dot Inc.’s Ju Yoon Kim

The curtains closed on the ceremony with a big round of applause for the winners, with Dot Inc. (South Korea), SOLUTUM (Israel), Day1Lab (South Korea) and NONA Technologies (the United States) claiming the Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, respectively. The jury lauded the four winners’ amazing dedication and visionary solutions.

Through a relentless drive for innovation and an unwavering commitment to connecting with some of the brightest minds in the world, LG will continue to foster a Better Life for All. Stay tuned to Beyond News to learn how LG’s latest efforts are putting the world on a more sustainable path.