IPR is an emerging area and research with their results have wider scope in terms of its impact on citizens: Som Parkash, MoS for Commerce and Industry

Mr Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Govt of India today said that IPR is an emerging area and the research activities along with results are having wider scope in terms of their impact on the people in India. “IPR have gained a lot of recognition in last few years in India mainly due to globalized economy. Economic activity in India is on a healthy growth path and efforts are made by the government to create enabling environment by way of modernizing the IPR infrastructure as well as implementing various programs for creation of awareness among the professionals as well as general public,” he added.

Addressing the ‘5th edition of IPTSE Awards and IP Conclave’, organized by FICCI, Mr Parkash said that the National IPR Policy approved in 2016 lays the roadmap for intellectual property in India. “DPIIT is mandated to coordinate implementation of Start-up India initiative with other government departments like Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Labor and Employment along with Ministry of Corporate Affairs and NITI Aayog,” he added.

The Minister also appreciated the increasing number of students participating in the IPTSE (IP Talent Search Examination) and achieving positive results. “I am delighted to see the young students from schools and universities showing keen interest in this subject which is going to be the key for all our future businesses and especially Start-ups. The future is bright for India,” he emphasized.

Mr BB Swain, Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Govt of India stated that one of the Ministry’s important tasks is to protect innovative ideas through the provisions of intellectual property rights which enables the MSME sector to progress further. “MSMEs in the country are the driving force leading to a large number of innovations and contribute to Indian economy by creating jobs, investments and exports,” he added.

He further stated that in the 21st century, innovations and creativity are the driving forces behind India’s competitiveness and economic future. The Ministry of MSME has set-up 88 intellectual property rights facilitation centers in the country, added Mr Swain.

Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI said that India still has much ground to cover in order to become a world-class innovative and creative nation. “We have a relatively low level of awareness among the country’s youth about IPR. In a tech-driven world that rewards innovation, it is important that youngsters understand the benefits of IPR in safeguarding their innovations and creations; and the competitive edge that it provides in ‘nation building’. India’s IPR Policy, rightly emphasizes the need to encourage and incentivize IP generation and its utilization among students at all levels, and the use of awareness programs to inculcate an appreciation for the value of IP,” he added.

Ms Monica Magnusson, Vice President, IPR Policy, Ericsson (Sweden) stated that India is poised for greater heights with great initiatives being taken by the Indian government.

Hon’ble Justice Prathiba Maninder Singh, Judge, High Court of Delhi also addressed participants and felicitated the winners of the IPTSE Awards