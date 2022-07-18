Chairman and CEO/Railway Board inaugurates Iconic Week Celebrations of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’

New Delhi : Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, Shri Vinay Kumar Tripathi inaugurated the Iconic Week Celebrations of the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ today in Rail Bhawan. Highlighting the importance of 75 identified stations/27 trains in the freedom struggle, Indian Railways will organize week long celebrations from 18th July-23rd July.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Vinay Kumar Tripathi said, “As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations will be held during this week called as Iconic Week, under the overall spirit of Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan, which will showcase the convergence of the values and glories of the freedom struggle of the past with the aspirations and dreams of a young, new and iconic India. This week will culminate with the Milestone function on 23rd July 2022.”

The events of this Iconic Week celebration are focussed both on the Railway Stations and Trains having historical importance. For this, 75 Railway Stations have been identified as Freedom Stations and 27 Trains for Spot Lighting. In all these 75 Stations across 24 states, besides lighting up and decorations, events such as Nukkad Natak in local language, light and sound shows, display of video films/ patriotic songs, etc would be held, with a view to increase the outreach of Janbhagidari. Photo Exhibition and Selfie Point in the backdrop of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi’ would be set up and remain in these Station premises during the entire iconic week event. On the day of the Milestone Function in Delhi on 23rd July 22, family members of Freedom Fighters from the respective local area will be invited to the Stations to share their story.

Under the programme Spot Lighting of Trains, 27 identified trains will be flagged off by Freedom Fighter’s family from the originating stations. These trains will be appropriately decorated and historical facts about the trains would be depicted for the benefit of our citizens, particularly the younger generation.

The Iconic Week Celebration will be very impactful across the country and more vibrant around the Freedom Stations & Spotlight Trains to kindle the patriotic spirit in the minds of travelling public and people at large.