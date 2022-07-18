Mineral Production Goes up by 10.9% in May 2022

New Delhi : The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of May, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 120.1, was 10.9% higher as compared to the level in the month of May, 2021. The cumulative growth for the period April- May, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year has increased 9.4 percent.

As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) , production level of important minerals in May, 2022 were: Coal 712 lakh tonnes, Lignite 42 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2846 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 26 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2276 thousand tonnes, Chromite 320 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 8 thousand tonnes , Gold 97 kg, Iron ore 221 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 30 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 235 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 129 thousand tonnes, Limestone 348 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 143 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 8 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 22 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during May, 2022 over May, 2021 include: Gold (212.9%), Phosphorite (121.4%), Coal (33.7%), Bauxite (31.5%), Lignite (25.8%), Magnesite (22.9%), Lead conc (18.7%), Zinc conc (15.6%), Limestone (8.5%), Natural Gas (U) (7.0%), and Petroleum (crude) (4.6%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth include: Iron Ore (-5.6%), Copper conc (-33.5%), Manganese ore (-43.3%), and Chromite (-67.3%).