Centre urges State governments to allocate funds for setting up 1023 Fast Track Special Courts for providing justice under POCSO Act

Government has said that the Department of Justice is implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for setting up one thousand twenty three Fast Track Special Courts since October, 2019 to provide speedy justice to the victims of rape and POCSO Act.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said this in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today. He said, Center has also also urged the State Governments to allocate funds for the setting up of Fast Track Courts.

Mr Rijiju said, the Fast Track Special Courts scheme which was initially for one year, has been continued up to 31st March, 2023 at a total outlay of over one thousand 572 crore rupees to be funded under Nirbhaya Fund.