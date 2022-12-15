Centre steps up support to farmers to produce more pulses for consumers at affordable prices

Government has said that it will take all necessary steps to support farmers to produce more pulses. The Department of Consumer Affairs, Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh today held a meeting with pulses associations in India in New Delhi. During the meeting, he said, importers will be supported for seamless imports of pulses so that the pulses are available to the consumers at affordable prices.

Mr. Singh said, in the coming year global availability is expected to be better with increase in production expected from Myanmar. The secretary further reiterated the importance of both domestic production and the imports of pulses especially Tur, Urad and Masoor.