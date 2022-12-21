Centre to contribute equal share of Rs 15 crore over a period of three cotton season from 2022-23 to 2024-25 to provide complete traceability of Cotton from the origin to farm level, QR Code based Certification technology to validate “KASTURI Cotton India”

The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today shared that a Textile Advisory Group (TAG) comprising stakeholders including industry has been constituted by the Government on 25th May 2022 to deliberate issues pertaining to the entire cotton value chain. The meetings of the TAG are held periodically and based on the deliberations suitable action is taken to address the issues.

With the objective of building the image of Indian cotton at Global level, making India Atmanirbhar and promoting vocal for local in the field of cotton, Ministry of Textiles announced “Kasturi Cotton India” Brand on the eve of World Cotton Day on 7th October 2020. To encourage Trade and Industry to work on the principle of self-regulation by owning complete responsibility, The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) the apex body to promote exports of Indian Cotton textile products including raw cotton across the world, has been designated as the implementing agency for Traceability, Certification and Branding of “KASTURI Cotton India.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and TEXPROCIL. Government will contribute equal share of Rs 15 crore over a period of three cotton season starting from 2022-23 to 2024-25 to provide complete traceability of Cotton from the origin to farm level, QR Code based Certification technology to validate “KASTURI Cotton India” as a premium brand by enhancing international perception and valuation of Indian Cotton. Quality Control Order (Cotton Bales) under Bureau of Indian standards (BIS) Act 2016 is being finalized.