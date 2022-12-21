1,17,678 number of MUDRA loans sanctioned to handloom sector across the country during last five years

The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today shared that Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India is implementing Concessional Credit/Weaver MUDRA Scheme for welfare and development of handloom sector across the country. The objectives and salient features of the scheme are as follows:

Subsidized loan at concessional interest rate of 6% for a period of 3 years, subject to interest subvention capped upto 7% by GoI. Margin money assistance @20% of loan amount subject to maximum of Rs.25,000/- to individual handloom weaver/weaver entrepreneur; and @20% of loan amount subject to maximum of Rs.20.00 lakh (margin money @Rs.2.00 lakh for every 100 weavers/workers) to handloom organization. Credit guarantee fee for a period of 3 years.

1,17,678 number of MUDRA loans have been sanctioned to handloom sector across the country including Chhattisgarh during the last five years.

Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of Indiais implementing Raw Material Supply Scheme (RMSS) to make available yarn to handloom weavers/workers throughout the country including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam States. Under the scheme, freight charges are reimbursed for all types of yarn; and component of 15% price subsidy is there for cotton hank yarn, domestic silk, wool and linen yarn and blended yarn of natural fibres, with quantity caps.

Presently, there is no scheme in existence for Powerloom Industry. However, the baseline survey is under process for sustainable growth of the Powerloom sector across the country.

​​​​​​​