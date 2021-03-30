Centre releases Rs. 30,000 crore as GST Compensation as well as Rs. 28,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement to the States/UTs

New Delhi: The Central Government has released GST Compensation of Rs. 30,000 crore to States as part compensation admissible for FY 2020-21 on 27th March, 2021. The total amount of compensation released so far for the year 2020-21 is Rs. 70,000 crore. As per the decision of GST Council, back to back loan of Rs. 1,10,208 crore has also been released in lieu of shortfall in release of GST Compensation for FY 2020-21. In addition to above, Centre has also released Rs. 28,000 crore (Rs. 14,000 crore to States and Rs. 14,000 crore to Centre) by way of adhoc settlement of IGST on 30th March’ 2021.

Taking into account the release of GST Compensation, back to back loan and adhoc IGST settlement, balance of only Rs. 63,000 crore approx. GST Compensation is pending to States/UTs for FY 2020-21.

The tables below show the State-wise GST compensation/ IGST Settlement released for the Financial Year 2020-21: –

Sl No. Name of State/UT GST compensation released on 27th March, 2021 (Rs. in crore) 1 Andhra Pradesh 742.4966 2 Assam 307.9853 3 Bihar 818.4947 4 Chhattisgarh 635.2455 5 Delhi 1748.0955 6 Goa 245.6173 7 Gujarat 2574.1625 8 Haryana 1020.4681 9 Himachal Pradesh 338.4121 10 J & K 418.6783 11 Jharkhand 461.3584 12 Karnataka 2970.1239 13 Kerala 1378.1551 14 Madhya Pradesh 1107.8935 15 Maharashtra 4446.3056 16 Meghalaya 41.9917 17 Odisha 785.8651 18 Puducherry 140.0184 19 Punjab 1707.4805 20 Rajasthan 1176.0441 21 Sikkim 3.7173 22 Tamil Nadu 2192.9325 23 Telangana 770.5828 24 Tripura 47.2235 25 Uttar Pradesh 2094.4929 26 Uttarakhand 516.9803 27 West Bengal 1309.1785 Total 30000

State Code Name of the State / UT Adhoc IGST Settlement released on 30th March, 2021 (Rs. in crore ) 1 Jammu and Kashmir 167 2 Himachal Pradesh 127 3 Punjab 523 4 Chandigarh 40 5 Uttarakhand 173 6 Haryana 532 7 Delhi 587 8 Rajasthan 600 9 Uttar Pradesh 1167 10 Bihar 441 11 Sikkim 9 12 Arunachal Pradesh 9 13 Nagaland 9 14 Manipur 12 15 Mizoram 7 16 Tripura 28 17 Meghalaya 22 18 Assam 209 19 West Bengal 703 20 Jharkhand 224 21 Odisha 386 22 Chhattisgarh 257 23 Madhya Pradesh 536 24 Gujarat 1009 25 Daman and Diu 23 26 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 27 27 Maharashtra 2115 29 Karnataka 1263 30 Goa 76 32 Kerala 588 33 Tamil Nadu 1041 34 Puducherry 38 35 Andaman & Nicobar Is. 4 36 Telangana 563 37 Andhra Pradesh 485 Total 14,000