Centre, Assam Government and ULFA to sign tripartite peace accord in Delhi to end insurgency in North-Eastern state

A tripartite accord will be signed between the Centre, Assam Government and United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) today. It is intended to bring lasting peace in the North East region. The Memorandum of Settlement will be signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
