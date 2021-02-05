Centre asks AAI for feasibility study of the site identified by Odisha for proposed airport in Puri

Bhubaneswar: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has been asked to carry out a pre-feasibility study of the site identified by the Odisha Government for the proposed international airport in Puri.

This was informed by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by member Sujit Kumar, he said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had requested the Centre for establishing an international airport at Puri, for which the State Government has identified land close to the pilgrim town.

Accordingly, the Civil Aviation Secretary had convened a meeting regarding the project with officials of Odisha Government, AAI and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 12. The AAI was asked to carry out a pre-feasibility study of the site based on the data provided by the State Government,” the Minister said.

Notably, Naveen Patnaik on January 1 had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish an international airport in Puri in the name of Sri Jagannath International Airport.