Central Water Commission accords consent to Preliminary Projects Reports (PPRs) of Kerala Sustainable Coastal Protection and Climate Resilience planning Project for External Assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Kerala has communicated that they are not aware of the details of the study by the University of Kerala on coast land stretch of Thiruvananthapuram. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has not received any information regarding the study conducted by the University of Kerala.

It was stated that National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), an attached office of the Ministry of Earth Science (MoES), Government of India has been monitoring the shoreline changes for the entire Indian coastline using multispectral satellite images along with field-surveyed data since 1990. As a part of this study, the statistics for Thiruvananthapuram District are given below:

Land Loss (Ha) Land Gain (Ha) Erosion (%) Stable (%) Accretion (%) 85.37 127.57 34.4 34.4 31.2

It was also stated that no proposal has been received from Government of Kerala for funding under Central Scheme. However, following Preliminary Projects Reports (PPRs) have been accorded consent as per the existing guidelines for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) by Central Water Commission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India:

Kerala Sustainable Coastal Protection and Climate Resilience planning Project for External Assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB) amounting to Rs.3500 Cr., and Additional Financing for Resilient Kerala Program – Coastal Protection Project (phase Ii) for external Assistance from World Bank amounting Rs.1590 Cr.

It was mentioned in the written reply that shoreline protection is in the mandate of State Governments and MoEFCC has not received any such proposal from the State Government of Kerala.