Central University of Odisha organises a Seminar on ‘Marketing of Products of Integrated Steel Plant: Strategies and Essentialities

Koraput: The Department of Business Management, Central University of Odisha, organized a seminar talk on ‘Marketing of Products of Integrated Steel Plant: Strategies and Essentialities’ on 20 April 2023 on its campus at Sunabeda. Mr. Sanjoy Kumar Mohanty, formerly Chief General Manager (Services), SAIL and presently Expert to MECON Ltd, NMDC Steel Plant (O & M), Nagarnar, Jagdalpur, delivered the talk. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, conveyed his best wishes and hoped the students would learn unique strategies for marketing the products of the integrated steel plant. Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera, HoD, Business Management, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the salient features of the Department and student achievements. On this occasion, Dr. Manoranjan Biswas, Executive Director (HR, IR, and Safety), MECON Ltd, Nagarnar, Jagdalpur, attended as the Guest of Honour.

Mr. Mohanty, in his hour-long talk, explained how steel would be a strategic metal in the coming days, given the accelerated infrastructural growth the country has been witnessing of late. He stressed the need to develop robust marketing skills to meet the increasing demand for manpower, thereby holding a promising future for MBA students. According to Mr. Mohanty, there are two essential dimensions of marketing: B2B and B2C. Students mostly equate marketing with the latter, often neglecting the importance of B2B. Being a top-level decision-maker of a high-performing central public sector enterprise, he tried to drive the importance of B2B marketing home. He also highlighted that marketing managers with excellent technical backgrounds are very much sought after in B2B marketing for understanding the nuances of the technicalities of an integrated steel plant.

Dr. Subash Chandra Pattnaik, Coordinator, MBA (Regular & Executive) Programmes, introduced the theme of the talk by making a solid case for the topic’s relevance and delineated the potential for marketing of products of an integrated steel plant. Ms. Ch Komoli and Ms. Aradhaja Raj, 4th Semester students, co-hosted the programme. Dr. Sitanath Raiguru, Faculty Member, proposed the vote of thanks on behalf of the Department. Mr. Pravat K Barik, Mr. Nitin Kumar Hota, Ms. Pritinanda Sahoo, and students of the Department of Business Management actively coordinated the programme making it a grand success.