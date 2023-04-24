Mountain Dew path-breaking anthem with Punjabi singer and youth icon, Guru Randhawa

Hyderabad : Beverage brand, Mountain Dew® today unveiled a path-breaking anthem brought to life by Punjabi singer and youth icon, Guru Randhawa. The captivating anthem is an ode to the land of courage, Punjab and celebrates the indomitable spirit of Punjabis, custodians of courage themselves. An extension of Mountain Dew®’s mantra of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’, the anthem epitomizes the unstoppable, inextinguishable, and valiant persona of the people of Punjab and echoes the sentiment of conquering every fear with grit and determination.

The riveting anthem titled ‘Darr Nu Darra’ is a homage to the Punjabis, who pride themselves on their courage and truly personify the essence of ‘fear itself should fear the courageous’. Chiming in an encouraging wordplay with ‘Hum Darr Se Aage, Darr Humse Bhaage’, the gripping musical number exemplifies the unwavering passion of the land of Punjab and the power that resides with its youth – one that allows them to conquer their fears and follow their dreams with irrepressible self-belief. Standing by them with the energy of ‘Jeet Le’, the song inspires an entire generation to move beyond hate and fear, to rise above and be courageous.

The anthem launch is accompanied by a music video featuring musical sensation Guru Randhawa and stirring visuals from Punjab itself that reflects the unwavering, vivacious, and stout-hearted spirit of the youth that never backs down from a challenge, come what may. To amplify the anthem across the state, Mountain Dew will also be unveiling promo packs in Punjab that will offer 150 ml free on the purchase of a 250 ml PET bottle.

The upbeat and vibrant anthem is set to become an inspirational number for generations to come, as it strikes a chord with anyone who has ever faced a challenge or obstacle in their lives. From the gripping music score by Sneha Khanwalkar, to the soul-stirring vocals by Guru Randhawa to the hard-hitting lyrics of the song penned by Irshad Kamil celebrating Punjab’s strong-will and free-spirit, the anthem has already garnered millions of views on YouTube and Instagram within hours of its release.

Speaking on the anthem, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “Mountain Dew has always inspired youth to conquer their fears with courage, and win! Punjab and Punjabis have always been known for their bravery and courage. With the new anthem, we salute the land of Punjab and the people of Punjab for their courage. We are thrilled to have Guru Randhawa as the voice, Sneha Khanwalkar as the music director and Irshad Kamil as the lyricist for bringing alive this song of courage of Punjab. Nooran Sisters and Lazer X contributed towards the anthem. We hope that this song will inspire the youth of Punjab to believe in themselves, and conquer with courage, soaring higher than ever before!”

Commenting on the anthem, singer Guru Randhawa, said, “I am extremely thrilled to associate with Mountain Dew, a brand that has spoken to me in the moments where I found victory over fear. Their philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ has always struck a chord with me. I am honored to be a part of this powerful and inspirational anthem. It celebrates the inborn self-belief and determination that youngsters possess and encourages the youth to conquer their fears and follow their dreams. I hope that this anthem inspires the youth to be courageous and chase their dreams with passion and zeal.”

“As Punjab is known as the land of the bravehearts and Mountain Dew is synonymous with courage, creating an anthem that integrates both, was an exciting brief to work on. We are proud to have brought it to life with this gripping anthem and it’s been amazing to work on such a powerful campaign that takes the brand proposition to the next level” said Mayuresh Dubhashi , Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett