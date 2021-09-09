Central University of Odisha, Koraput to reopen from September 13 for the Research Scholars and September 20 for Research Scholars,PG & UG Students

Bhubaneswar: Central University of Odisha, Koraput has decided to reopen its campus for the Research Scholars and PG/UG students on the 2nd week of September in a phased manner. In the first phase the Research Scholars will be allowed on September 13 and the PG/UG (3rd, 5th, 7th & 9th Semesters) will be allowed on September 20 into the campus with strict adherence of Covid19 protocol. The Vice-Chancellor in charge of the University, Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita urged all teaching and non-teaching staff, research scholars and students to maintain Covid19 protocol in the campus. He said, “it is heartening that students are returning to the campus after more thatn one and half years. Students are the body and soul of any academic institution. Their health issues are of utmost importance. Simultaneously, their career and academics are of equal importance. CUO will do its best to provide academics maintaining all Covid19 protocols”.

Similarly, the hostel will be opened from September 13 and 20 for research scholars and PG/UG students respectively. Outstation research scholars and students are urged to get 2nd dose vaccination and produce the certificates or latest Covid19 Negative Test Report (RTPCR) issued in the last 3 days of their arrival into the Hostels. They should produce the certificate or test report at the main Entrance of the Campus.

All boarders will be undergo a mandatory seven (7) days quarantine period in their allotted rooms in the hostel on single occupancy basis. The students must bring the Mask, Sanitizer, Adhar Card, Identity Card and other essentials for smooth stay during the quarantine period. A notice to this effect will be sent.

Further, all the students must produce the parent’s declaration form. It is informed to download the declaration form available on the University website and get the signature from their parents. Before coming to the campus all students are advised to visit CUO website for latest information.