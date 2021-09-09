Kalyan Jewellers launches Digital Gold

New Delhi: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced the launch of Kalyan Jewellers Digital Gold. Venturing into the new digital gold category, the company has entered into a partnership with Augmont, which is India’s largest completely integrated precious metals management company.

With gold continuing to shine bright, and technology offering convenient solutions, Kalyan Jewellers Digital Gold powered by Augmont provides a safe, easy and reliable method of buying 24-Karat pure gold, digitally.

When customers purchase Kalyan Jewellers Digital Gold powered by Augmont, an equivalent amount of physical gold is stored under the customer name for a period of up to 5 years – at no additional cost, in secured and insured vaults managed by IDBI Trustee Company Limited.

Millennial or Gen-Z customers looking to make systematic purchases in gold, can opt for this feature, and start buying gold for as low as Rs.100/- on the platform. At a later stage, the overall gold purchase in their free-wallet can be redeemed as physical gold coins or jewellery, at the Kalyan Jewellers showroom. They can also opt for door step delivery of gold coins or bullion. Customers can also sell digital gold from the safe confines of their home, thus providing larger flexibility.

Talking about this partnership, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “Gold has always been a preferred saving option among Indians, and in the post COVID-19 era it has also emerged as the safest and most lucrative long-term asset. We have witnessed a renewed interest in gold from younger, first time customers, who are looking at convenient and easy means of purchasing the yellow metal. The introduction of digital gold will provide a holistic ecosystem for consumers.”

Since the imposition of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kalyan Jewellers has introduced a range of digital, customer-centric initiatives, enabling patrons to purchase jewellery with flexibility, convenience and security with the LIVE video shopping facility.