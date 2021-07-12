Koraput: The Central University of Odisha declared the results of the Best out of Waste Competition held under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, a flagship programme of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The CUO had observed the EBSB Day and EBSB Club Day by organizing this competition in June 2021.

The aim of the competition was to create awareness in the University community especially the student community about waste management, recycling and environment protection. The competition was envisaged by Prof I Ramabrahmam, Vice Chancellor, CUO and implemented by Dr Sourav Gupta, Nodal Officer, EBSB & Assistant Professor, Dep’t of J & MC along with a team comprising Dr Minati Sahoo, Head I/c, Dep’t of Economics, Dr B K Srinivas, Asst Professor, Dep’t of Anthropology and Ms. Swagatika Bhoi, Faculty, Dep’t of Education.

The entire competition was held online where students made models out of waste products. Students across various departments of CUO participated and the first three positions were bagged by Sriprava Mishra, Chandini Sandha and Sagarika Sethi, all three students of the Department of Education.