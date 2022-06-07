Central Railway generates Revenue of Rs 57.29 crore from disposal of scrap During April and May 2022

New Delhi :Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to ensure each Division, Workshop and Shed is free from scrap materials. These scrap materials include scrap rails, permanent-way materials, condemned coaches, wagons and locomotives etc.

During the current year from April to May 2022, Central Railway registered the revenue of Rs 57.29 crore from sale of scrap which is 522.04 % more when compared with revenue of Rs 9.21 crore generated during corresponding period of last year i.e. April to May 2021.

Central Railway has generated Rs 530.34 crore during the financial year 2021-22 which was highest ever revenue generated from sale of scrap in any financial year.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that the disposal of scrap has not o­nly helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly.

As a part of the “Zero Scrap Mission”, sale of scrap activity is being undertaken o­n all divisions, workshops, sheds and various depots of Central Railway.