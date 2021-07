New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that the Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.”