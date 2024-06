The Central government has disbursed a substantial installment of ₹1,39,750 crore as part of Tax Devolution to States. This disbursement aligns with the Interim Budget 2024-25, which earmarks ₹12,19,783 crore for tax devolution to States. As of June 10, 2024, a cumulative total of ₹2,79,500 crore has been devolved to States for the fiscal year 2024-25.