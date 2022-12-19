Central Government directs District Mineral Foundations to identify affected areas and people to be covered under Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojna and spend at least 60% of the funds on High Priority areas and up to 40% on Other Priority Activities

New Delhi : The Central Government under Section 20A of the MMDR Act has issued directions and circulated guidelines for Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojna (PMKKKY) on 16.09.2015 to be implemented by the District Mineral Foundations (DMF) for taking up development and welfare projects/programs in mining affected areas. Further, Section 9B and Section 15(4) of MMDR Act empowers State Governments to frame rules for regulating the composition, functions and working of the District Mineral Foundations in the State.

As per the guidelines, instruction have been issued to the DMFs for identification of affected areas and people to be covered under the PMKKKY scheme and spend at least 60% of the funds on High Priority areas and up to 40% on Other Priority Activities. The guidelines also envisage annual audit of the DMF funds to ensures that these funds are being utilized as per DMF rules framed by the respective State Governments. Additionally, as per PMKKKY guidelines, every year, the DMF has to prepare an Annual Report within three months from the date of closure of the financial year, on its activities for the respective financial year and place it before the State Legislative Assembly.

Details of Amount Under DMF upto FY 2022-23

S.No. States Collection in Rs. crore Till March 2019 FY2019-20 FY2020-21 FY2021-22 FY2022-23 1 Andhra Pradesh 697.85 254.98 263.86 278.55 12.17 2 Chhattisgarh 3913.22 1374.55 1456.18 2199.52 1058.09 3 Goa 187.44 4.30 27.49 6.70 0.00 4 Gujarat 535.45 164.99 192.01 230.57 114.80 5 Jharkhand 4002.16 1492.51 1038.38 1768.32 2381.63 6 Karnataka 1435.80 492.36 556.80 825.15 321.22 7 Maharashtra 1251.83 606.38 517.46 648.64 763.12 8 Madhya Pradesh 2243.07 795.69 821.22 1009.86 591.76 9 Odisha 6905.49 3079.28 2528.59 5393.97 2487.78 10 Rajasthan 2685.63 1050.42 1055.75 1320.00 1115.14 11 Tamil Nadu 448.21 195.05 153.42 174.27 111.15 12 Telangana 2422.89 389.07 209.84 314.45 46.95 13 Assam 66.44 16.35 6.03 5.67 9.19 14 Bihar 50.88 24.23 16.27 9.10 7.55 15 Himachal Pradesh 111.07 38.11 40.97 45.83 26.49 16 Jammu & Kashmir 25.31 6.52 2.81 8.96 4.49 17 Kerala 14.16 9.45 10.83 4.94 5.72 18 Meghalaya 33.80 16.55 16.20 6.40 3.41 19 Uttarakhand 45.79 42.09 68.92 84.38 57.05 20 Uttar Pradesh 427.34 256.35 225.30 247.27 98.87 21 West Bengal 26.16 22.00 18.61 21.42 26.53 22 Punjab 0.00 0.00 31.76 101.53 17.66 23 Haryana 0.00 0.00 0.00 42.51 0.00 Total 27529.99 10331.22 9258.71 14748.00 9260.79

This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.