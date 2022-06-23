Central Government continuously monitoring flood situation in Assam and working closely with State Government to provide all possible assistance: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the Central Government is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Assam and is working closely with the State Government to provide all possible assistance to overcome this challenge.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Over the last few days, parts of Assam have witnessed flooding due to heavy rainfall. The Central Government is continuously monitoring the situation in Assam and is working closely with the State Government to provide all possible assistance to overcome this challenge.”

“Army and NDRF teams are present in the flood affected areas. They are conducting evacuation operations and assisting those who are affected. The Air Force has conducted over 250 sorties as a part of the evacuation process.”

“CM @himantabiswa, Ministers of the Assam Government and officials are working round the clock in the districts and helping those who have suffered. I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those in affected areas and once again assure all possible support.”