Central Government allows contributions from any person or institution in the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF)

New Delhi: Central Government has laid out the modalities for receipt of contributions/ grants from any person or institution for the purpose of disaster management in the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per Section 46(1)(b) of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005. Accordingly, contributions/ grants can be made by any person or institution in NDRF through any of the following modes:

Through physical instruments: to be drawn favoring “PAO (Secretariat), MHA” at New Delhi. On the back of the instrument, the individual may mention the remarks for “Contributions/ Grants to NDRF”.

Through RTGS/ NEFT/ UPI: Contributions may also be made through RTGS/ NEFT indicating the purpose as “Contributions/ Grants to NDRF” and deposited in the Receipt Account No. 10314382194, IFSC Code- SBIN0000625, State Bank of India, Central Sectt Branch, New Delhi.

Through Bharatkosh portal https://bharatkosh.gov.in using Net banking, Debit Cards, Credit Cards & UPI as per following steps:

Click on “Quick Payment” option on the home page https://bharatkosh.gov.in

On the next page, select the Ministry as “HOME AFFAIRS” and the Purpose as “Contributions/ Grants to NDRF” and the website would further guide for payment.

Related

comments