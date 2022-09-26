Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seizes more than 1,000 kg poppy straw in operation in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : In continuance of Anti-Drug operations, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, on a specific intelligence, searched a suspected house and temporary Godown (Baada) constructed by Precast wall & Tin Shed in the outskirts of village Hathipura, PS-Ratangarh, Tehsil- Singoli, District- Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, and seizes total 1083.150 kg Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) on today.

After receiving intelligence that a person of village Hathipura was involved in illicit smuggling and transportation of Poppy Straw and was having illicit Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) secreted at his residence & temporary Godown (Baada) constructed by Precast wall & Tin Shed in the outskirts of his village, a team of officers of CBN Neemuch was formed and dispatched in early hours of today and suspected house & temporary Godown (Baada) in village were searched.

During the operation one of the drug traffickers aimed on the preventive team with a loaded 12 BORE Gun, but CBN officers showing great courage and presence of mind, handled the situation carefully and tactfully and the person was subsequently detained. Additional reinforcements from the nearby police stations were also called to assist officers of CBN.

High Pre-cast wall had been constructed around the temporary Godown (Baada) along with Tin shed to conceal the illegal activities going on in it. Thorough search resulted in seizing of 25 bags of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) weighing 482.700 kg loaded in one Mahindra Pickup, 21 bags of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) weighing 401.550 kg loaded in Scorpio SUV and 5 bags of powdered Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) weighing 198.900 kg loaded in Hyundai i20 car (Total 51 bags of Poppy Straw weighing 1083.150 kg). One unlicensed 12 BORE Gun with 23 live rounds & 2 empty cartridges & 38 live rounds and one empty cartridge of 7.65 mm were also seized.

Grinding Machine (used for grinding poppy straw into fine powder to reduce the volume of poppy straw), stitching machine with bundle of blue thread (used for stitching and packing, Poppy Straw bags), Weighing scale, Air pump (for vehicles) etc were also recovered and seized from the temporary Godown (Baada).

51 bags of Poppy Straw weighing 1083.150 kg along with 3 vehicles i.e., Mahindra Pickup, Mahindra Scorpio and Hyundai i20 have been seized and three persons have been arrested under relevant provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

The recovered unlicensed 12 BORE Gun along with 23 live rounds & 2 empty cartridges & 38 live rounds and one empty cartridge of 7.65 mm will also be investigated under relevant provisions of Arms Act by the appropriate authority.

CBN carried out this operation in assistance with the MP Police.

Further investigation is under progress.