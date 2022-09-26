MoS for Civil Aviation Gen. Dr. V.K Singh (Retd.) inaugurates direct flight between Delhi to Shimla

New Delhi : Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen. Dr. V.K. Singh(Retd) and Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a direct flight from Delhi to Shimla at Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad today under RCS UDAN scheme.

The inauguration was graced by Shri Rajiv Bansal, Secretary MoCA, Smt. Usha Padhee, Additional Secretary, MoCA, Shri Suresh Kashyap, MP (Lok Sabha), Principal Secretary to the GoHP, Shri Devesh Kumar, Shri Vikram Dutt, CMD AIAHL, Shri Vineet Sood, CEO Alliance Air and other dignitaries from MoCA, AAI, Govt of Himachal Pradesh and Alliance Air.

To offer enhanced air connectivity between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Alliance Air have recommenced the Delhi-Shimla-Delhi flight which will operate daily effective from 26th September 2022. This flight will operate with a brand new ATR42-600.

Initially, this flight of Alliance Air was flagged off by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2017. After operating for more than 2 years under UDAN, this flight was discontinued due to the renovation of the airport and the unavailability of suitable aircraft. Meanwhile, AAI has renovated Shimla airport and Alliance Air has inducted ATR-42 aircraft exclusively to connect airports of Himachal Pradesh.

In his address, MoS Gen. Dr V. K. Singh (Rtd.) said that this flight will provide convenience for the people of Shimla and Delhi NCR. The ministry is working to further increase this ATR connectivity from Shimla to Kullu and Shimla to Dharmshala. He congratulated the state government and thanked them for their support and cooperation.

Shri Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh expressed his thanks towards the Ministry of Civil Aviation for providing the ATR connectivity based on the need of the region. He further said that the state government is working towards creating more air connectivity in the state in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Flight 9I 821 will depart from Delhi at 0710 hrs and arrive in Shimla at 0820 hrs. Flight 9I 822 will depart from Shimla at 0850 hrs and arrive in Delhi at 1000 hrs. The introductory all-inclusive Fares for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be INR 2141/-.