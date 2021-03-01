Celebrations of the 3rd Janaushadhi Diwas 2021 kicks off

New Delhi: The 3rd Janaushadhi Diwas 2021 celebrations commenced today. It will be a weeklong celebrations starting today ie from 1st March to 7th March 2021. Jan Aushadhi kendras today conducted Health Checkup Camps across the country. These health check-up camps included Blood Pressure checkup, Sugar level checkup, free doctor consultation, free medicine distribution, etc. at various Jan Aushadhi kendras. More than 1000 health check-up camps at different places were organized today across the country. General public who visited these health camps were also informed and educated about the price benefits and quality of the medicines being sold at Jan Aushadhi kendras.

Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is celebrating 3rd Janaushadhi Diwas on 7th March, 2021 with the theme of “Seva bhi – Rozgar bhi”.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi announced celebrating 07th March every year as “Janaushadhi Diwas” across India. Last year, on 2nd Janaushadhi Diwas, 5695 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras participated in the celebration with the active participation of over 15 lakh citizens of India. Jan Aushadhi Diwas week celebrations are held from 1st March to 7th March by conducting various activities like Health Checkup Camps, Jan Aushadhi Paricharcha, Teach Them Young, Jan Aushadhi ka sath, etc. across the country.

“Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana” is a noble initiative by Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India which is now making an impact on masses in its endeavour to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. The number of stores has grown to more than 7400 and all 734 districts of the country are covered. Further, during the financial year 2019-20, PMBJP has achieved sales of Rs. 433.61 crores (at MRP). This has led to savings of approximately Rs. 2500 crores of the common citizens of the country as these medicines are cheaper by 50% to 90% of average market price. In the current financial year 2020-21, sale of Rs. 586.50 Crore is made till 28.02.2021, which has led to savings of about Rs. 3500 Crore to the citizens as compared to the branded medicines. This scheme is also providing a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings.