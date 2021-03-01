Honda posts robust 31% growth with 4 lac+ domestic sales in Feb’21

Mumbai: Maintaining positive sales growth momentum for the 7th consecutive month, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced its February 2021 sales.

Honda 2Wheelers India closed February’21 with a strong 31% jump in domestic sales to 411,578 units in Feb’21 as compared to 315,285 units sold last year.

Parallely, Honda’s exports grew 16% to 31,118 units with its BS-VI models exports gaining momentum in new overseas markets as well.

Honda’s total sales jumped by a strong 29% to 442,696 units compared to 342,021 units last year.

This growth was led by 1 lac+ additional two-wheelers sales (+100,675 units) in Feb’21 vs. last year.

Talking about the sales achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “While the industry growth is expected to hover near the double digits in Q4 and upcoming Q1 due to the low base of BSVI transition, Honda continues to drive the 2Wheeler demand recovery for 2nd straight month of 2021. Backed by robust demand for our models across both Red Wing and Silver Wing (300cc+ premium motorcycles), Honda’s sales have surged 31% in February’21. We are confident of maintaining the positive sales momentum in coming months too, with our 3 new models (CB350RS, 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Grazia sports edition) exciting the market.”

Honda 2Wheelers India – February 2021 key highlights

1. Premium Motorcycle business:

o Brand New Model CB350RS: Honda added a new chapter to CB legacy with the global premier of its 2nd Made in India for the World – all new CB350RS. Based on the Road Sailing Concept, the CB350RS comes loaded with Segment first technologies (Assist and slipper clutch, Advanced Digital-analogue meter and Honda Selectable Torque Control HSTC) at a price starting INR 1,96,000.

o Further enhancing the “go anywhere” spirit of its predecessors, Honda 2Wheelers commenced the deliveries of 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India.

o BigWing network expansion: In February, Honda inaugurated 3 new BigWing showrooms in Siliguri, Vadodara & Thane. With this, Honda’s premium motorcycle business has now expanded to 5 Honda BigWing Topline (for the entire premium motorcycle range starting 300cc) and 18 Honda BigWings (for 300-500cc mid-size premium motorcycle).

2. Sales milestones:

o Continuing its leadership in South, Honda celebrated 1.5 crore customers in South region.

o Parallely, in its momentous 20th year of Indian operations, Honda 2Wheelers India also announced that it is now the first choice of more than 70 lac families in North India.

o H’ness CB350 touches 10000 sales mark – Honda remarkably achieved over 10,000 sales for H’ness CB350 in India. Notably, Honda commenced the customer deliveries for CB350 on 21st October last year and has been able to achieve this sales milestone in a period of just 3 months.

3. 32nd National Road Safety Month celebrations– Taking forward the ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’ theme for road safety, Honda educated 1.2 lac kids and adults across more than 160 cities during the 32nd National Road Safety Month.