Ceasefire Agreements with National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK, National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango extended

New Delhi: Ceasefire Agreements are in operation between Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).

It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreements for a further period of one year with effect from 28th April, 2023 to 27th April, 2024 with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from 18th April, 2023 to 17th April, 2024 with NSCN/K-Khango. These Agreements were signed on 6th April, 2023.