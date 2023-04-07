National

Total enrolments under various schemes under NPS and APY cross 1.35 crore during Financial Year 2022-23

By OdAdmin

The number of subscriber enrolments under various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) crossed 135.95 Lakh during the Financial Year 2022-23 (Table 1).

With cumulative enrolment of over 10 Lakh subscribers, NPS Private sector- comprising NPS All Citizen and NPS Corporate- accounted for about 60%.

The number of subscriber enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was 119.31 lakh.

Table 1: Number of Subscriber enrolments in various schemes under National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana (in Lakh)

 

Sector Enrolments during FY 2022-23

(period 01/Apr/22 to 31/Mar/23)
Central Govt. (Incl. CAB) 1,28,337
State Govt. (Incl. SAB) 5,34817
Corporate 1,53,651
All Citizen of India 8,46587
APY 1,19,31,385
Total 1,35,94,777

 

For further information on NPS and APY please visit www.pfrda.org.in

