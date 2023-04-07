Total enrolments under various schemes under NPS and APY cross 1.35 crore during Financial Year 2022-23

The number of subscriber enrolments under various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) crossed 135.95 Lakh during the Financial Year 2022-23 (Table 1).
With cumulative enrolment of over 10 Lakh subscribers, NPS Private sector- comprising NPS All Citizen and NPS Corporate- accounted for about 60%.
The number of subscriber enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was 119.31 lakh.
Table 1: Number of Subscriber enrolments in various schemes under National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana (in Lakh)
|Sector
|Enrolments during FY 2022-23
(period 01/Apr/22 to 31/Mar/23)
|Central Govt. (Incl. CAB)
|1,28,337
|State Govt. (Incl. SAB)
|5,34817
|Corporate
|1,53,651
|All Citizen of India
|8,46587
|APY
|1,19,31,385
|Total
|1,35,94,777
For further information on NPS and APY please visit www.pfrda.org.in