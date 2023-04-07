Total enrolments under various schemes under NPS and APY cross 1.35 crore during Financial Year 2022-23

The number of subscriber enrolments under various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) crossed 135.95 Lakh during the Financial Year 2022-23 (Table 1).

With cumulative enrolment of over 10 Lakh subscribers, NPS Private sector- comprising NPS All Citizen and NPS Corporate- accounted for about 60%.

The number of subscriber enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was 119.31 lakh.

Table 1: Number of Subscriber enrolments in various schemes under National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana (in Lakh)

Sector Enrolments during FY 2022-23 (period 01/Apr/22 to 31/Mar/23) Central Govt. (Incl. CAB) 1,28,337 State Govt. (Incl. SAB) 5,34817 Corporate 1,53,651 All Citizen of India 8,46587 APY 1,19,31,385 Total 1,35,94,777

