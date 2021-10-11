CCI imposes penalties upon firms for bid rigging in tender floated by GAIL

New Delhi : The Competition Commission of India (‘CCI’) passed a final order against two firms, viz ; PMP Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and Rati Engineering, for indulging into concerted practices leading to bid rigging of tender floated by GAIL in 2017–18 for the restoration of well site located in Ahmedabad and Anand areas of Gujarat.

Based on investigation and electronic/documentary evidence collected by the DG as well as other evidence available on record, CCI found that the two firms were in regular touch with each other regarding the tender floated by GAIL and even after the submission of their bids. Further the bids of two firms were submitted from same IP address from the premises of PMP Infratech Pvt. Ltd.’s office at Ahmedabad, with a one-day gap. CCI found such conduct to have contravened the provisions of Section 3(3)(d) read with Section 3(1) of the Competition Act, 2002 which prohibit anti-competitive agreements including bid rigging.

The CCI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs. 25 lakh on PMP Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Rs. 2.5 lakh on Rati Engineering and Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50 thousand on their respective individuals who managed and controlled the firms, besides passing a cease-and-desist order.