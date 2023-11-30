CCI approves acquisition of shareholding in Delanord Investments by Abu Dhabi Ports Company

New Delhi,30th November: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of shareholding in Delanord Investments by Abu Dhabi Ports Company.

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of shareholding of Delanord Investments Limited (Delanord) by Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC (Abu Dhabi Ports Company).

Abu Dhabi Ports Company, directly or indirectly, is engaged in the operation of ports and terminals, provision of short-sea vessel operation services, provision of non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC) services, and provision of freight forwarding services.

Delanord, directly or indirectly, is engaged in the provision of short-sea vessel operation services, NVOCC services, and in-land transportation services.

Detailed order of the CCI will follow.